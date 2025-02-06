Second Pasagshak public use cabin built to alleviate high demand in Kodiak cabins

Kodiak campers now have access to a new public use cabin near the Pasagshak River on the Kodiak road system. The Coho cabin, around Mile 8 on the Pasagshak Road, joins the existing Pasersaq cabin, which has been in high demand since it was built two years ago.

The newly constructed cabin used materials donated by Friends of Kodiak State Parks and had assistance from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Sportfish Division as well as Island Trails Network.

Park officials say the Pasersaq cabin, which is based on the Alutiiq place name [Pas’rsaq] for the Pasagshak area, has been so popular that they decided to add a second cabin to the area. Alaska State Parks’ Southwest Region Park Superintendent Ben Shryock said in a statement that the cabin was booked almost every single day for a five-month period, May through September, and he would often hear complaints that people couldn’t get a reservation.

The new cabin brings the total number of Alaska State Parks’ public use cabins in the Kodiak Archipelago to 12, not including 10 more in the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge that are operated by the federal government.

Meanwhile, two pre-existing cabins at Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park that are typically used by park volunteers, have been under renovation to be turned into seasonal public use cabins. One, the Spruce cabin, is already finished and can be rented through May 15. The other, the Monashka Cabin, is expected to be available later this year.

For more information about the archipelago’s public use cabins, and to make a reservation, visit AlaskaStateParks.org.