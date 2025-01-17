Weekly Wrap: Jan. 17, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The City of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that Richard Gonzalez will be the main point of contact for local, state and federal partners during emergency response on the island.
The state Department of Transportation plans to enforce a two-week limit for all vehicles within the long term parking lot. DOT staff will issue notices or tags on vehicles that approach the limit and then relocate those vehicles to a nearby impound lot if they stay parked for more than 14 days.
The Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents the local fleet, will deliver between 70 and 80 percent of the total harvest to one processor that offered the best price. Alaska Pacific Seafoods will pay $5.75 per pound for the lion’s share of Tanner crabs.
The U.S. Coast Guard’s District 17 staff said in a press release that it received a distress signal from the F/V Tanusha just before 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. A nearby good Samaritan vessel, the Victory and a helicopter from Air Station Kodiak responded to the call.
The Alaska Seafood Task Force is trying to slim down 20 pages of suggestions for addressing the many issues plaguing the state’s seafood industry. The group must now settle on its final recommendations before it disbands on Feb. 1.
A Kodiak Island resident has been honored with a national award for environmental leadership. One of eight awardees, Natasha Hayden was recognized for her work advocating for Alaska Native fishing rights.
Kodiak could be less than a week from losing one of its four elementary schools. The island’s school district held a town hall meeting on Monday to hear from the public before making its decision next week. Emotions are high as officials try to balance the budget.