Crab fishermen negotiate new agreement for 2025 Tanner season

KMXT | By Brian Venua
Published January 15, 2025 at 10:57 AM AKST
Several boats left the harbor on Sunday ahead of the season to prepare for the January 15 Tanner crab opener.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
Boats preparing for the 2024 Tanner crab season.

The Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents the local fleet, will deliver between 70 and 80 percent of the total harvest to one processor that offered the best price. Alaska Pacific Seafoods will pay $5.75 per pound for the lion’s share of Tanner crabs.

Kodiak’s commercial Tanner crab fishery opened Jan. 15 at noon.

The Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, which represents the local fleet, negotiated a different kind of deal this year. The cooperative is delivering between 70 and 80 percent of the total harvest to one processor that offered the best price. Usually they negotiate with all of the processing companies at once for an acceptable price range, and different vessels deliver to different plants.

Alaska Pacific Seafoods, which is owned by North Pacific Seafoods, will pay $5.75 per pound for the lion’s share of the guideline harvest level, which is 770,000 pounds between the Kodiak District and the south side of the Alaska Peninsula. The rest of the crab can then be sold as part of the usual agreements between fishermen selling to their respective processors.

That means the 2025 Kodiak Tanner crab fishery is likely worth at least $3.1 million.

The dockside price per pound is about $2 more than it was last year, when the species sold for about $3.70 per pound, when fishermen harvested three million pounds. The crabs being harvested this year are the last part of a massive cohort first observed in 2018 that supported seasons since 2022.

Fishermen expect the season to last about a week or less, depending on weather. There are 69 boats registered to fish for Tanner crab this season.

Biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are unsure if there will be enough of a population for a season next year, but will make a decision after the summer trawl survey.
Brian Venua
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
