'Increase market share for Alaska seafood,' Task force mulls preliminary recommendations

The Alaska Seafood Task Force is trying to slim down 20 pages of suggestions for addressing the many issues plaguing the state’s seafood industry. The group must now settle on its final recommendations before it disbands on Feb. 1.

At several meetings over the last five months, eight Alaska legislators heard testimony from processors, scientists and fishermen about challenges faced by the state’s seafood industry.

Issues like global market troubles, crashing stocks of key species like snowcrabs, and a decline in seafood harvesting jobs, which have reached their lowest level in the state since at least 2001. Amid these problems, Alaska’s commercial fishing industry lost nearly $2 billion in value from 2021 to 2023.

Sen. Jesse Bjorkman of Nikiski emphasized that the task force should focus on two main goals. The group is made up of four state Representatives, Bryce Edgmon, George Rauscher, Sarah Vance and Louise Stutes, along with four state Senators, Gary Stevens, Bert Stedman, Bjorkman, and Jesse Kiehl.

“And we need to take a look at how we can increase market share for Alaska seafood, and how we can increase value," Bjorkman stated. "Those two things aren't easy, but those are the only two things that are going to matter long term. Everything else is just throwing deck chairs off the Titanic.”

The task force, which was created during last year’s session as a result of the industry’s “economic peril,” is reviewing a series of draft recommendations to help turn things around — proposals like state-run grant programs, tax incentives, and more funding for fisheries research.

For example, the draft recommendations include loan programs for fishermen — and for businesses that will process marketable products that would be worth more than just the meat from fish or crab, referred to as value added products.

Kodiak Rep. Louise Stutes said the group should put forward more of those types of recommendations in the task force’s final report to the full Legislature.

“I just want to make sure that we keep in mind that this is an overall seafood industry issue and not processor or fisherman specific," she said. "And that I think one of our major goals is to do what we can do to help them increase the value of their product.”

On Jan. 10, which could turn out to be the task force’s last meeting, Kodiak resident and longtime commercial fishermen Duncan Fields’ called in to advocate for a policy statement from the state to help formally recognize Alaska fishermen as “food producers”, which could help the federal government view the seafood industry like it does the farming industry.

“I just think the state of Alaska can be a leader in the conversation, within our Legislature, and then within legislatures elsewhere that fishermen are farmers of the sea," Fields said. "And we strive for and should be treated with equity with regard to other farmers.”

After about two hours of public comments from fishermen, legislators gave their final remarks at the end of the task force’s two day meeting on Jan. 9 and 10.

The group’s chair, Sen. Gary Stevens, said the final report and recommendations will likely be released by Feb. 1. The task force dissolves officially on Feb. 1, as well.