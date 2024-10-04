Weekly Wrap: Oct. 4, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear the unofficial results of the 2024 municipal election, the Trusty Tusty is having maintenance issues, Kodiak's fall herring fishery has low participation, restaurants in city limits are not able to get new beer and wine licenses, and Teen Court will have a statewide conference hosted on the island.
It's the latest cancellations of the year for the aging boat. The oldest ferry in the Alaska Marine Highway System and is showing its age — it had to be brought to a shipyard in Seward for repairs. Kodiak ferry terminal staff also warned there may be additional cancellations later.
State alcohol regulators have decided to not take action on the City of Kodiak’s request to increase its number of licenses for restaurants to serve beer and wine. For now the city is capped at four REPLs.
“Our theme for the conference this year is ‘Beyond the Bench,’ and we really wanted to focus on ways that we can better ourselves as attorneys and not just in the courtroom,” said Payton Callahan, a senior at Kodiak High School, the president of the local teen court’s Board of Directors, and a Teen Court judge.