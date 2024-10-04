© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Oct. 4, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published October 4, 2024 at 4:26 PM AKDT
KMXT

This week we hear the unofficial results of the 2024 municipal election, the Trusty Tusty is having maintenance issues, Kodiak's fall herring fishery has low participation, restaurants in city limits are not able to get new beer and wine licenses, and Teen Court will have a statewide conference hosted on the island.

Brian Venua
See stories by Brian Venua
