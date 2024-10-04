Kodiak Teen Court to host statewide conference on the island

When minors get into legal trouble, they can go through the standard legal routes as adults, or, depending on the offense, they can go through a process called Teen or Youth Court. It’s still a legal proceeding – it’s just run by kids, often high schoolers, who are the same age as the defendants.

Payton Callahan is a senior at Kodiak High School, the president of the local teen court’s Board of Directors, and a Teen Court judge.

“We take anything under a felony, so all misdemeanors, pretty much, and we go about it in a way that’s more restorative, less punitive, so that it’s all about restoring the victim, the community, and the offender,” she said.

Examples of cases Teen Court might hear include someone caught for vandalism who might be sentenced to a certain amount of community service.

The program of the Alaska Bar Association has an annual conference to connect similar youth groups around the state, and this year it's Kodiak's turn to host. The statewide conference is Oct. 4-6 downtown.

Youth and teen courts from Juneau, Ketchikan, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley area, Nome, Anchorage, Valdez, and the Kenai Peninsula will all be on the island. Each local court takes a turn to host on a rotation.

Callahan said it’s a chance for her and her peers to network and learn from each other.

“Our theme for the conference this year is ‘Beyond the Bench,’ and we really wanted to focus on ways that we can better ourselves as attorneys and not just in the courtroom,” she said.

Students from across the state will learn about different forms of mediation rather than just traditional court-styled meetings. Some of the events also will teach students how mental health can be considered in their cases.

Tessa Davis, a sophomore, is a fellow judge for Kodiak Teen Court and board member, as well as its Bar Association president.

“We’re planning on bringing an alumni panel in – people who’ve graduated from Teen Court and now they’re in Kodiak, doing their own thing,” Davis said. “And it’ll be really interesting to hear how people have used their Teen Court experience and put it forth into whatever their job is now.”

She said it’s also a chance to promote other nonprofits around Kodiak through some of the community events, like one called Walk for a Cause. Donations for nonprofits will also be accepted during the walk.

Callahan, the senior, said Teen Court has been a huge influence, and is considering a career in law because of the program.

“I have learned so much from Teen Court when it comes to professionalism, just commitment, and everything,” she said. “I feel like Teen Court has really helped me in all of my skills and I have so much love for the program.”

Teen Court will be starting a new class of attorneys in November as well.