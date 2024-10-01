Municipal Election 2024 UNOFFICIAL Results

The unofficial election results from the 2024 Municipal Election are in, although they aren’t expected to certified until later this month.

Kodiak voters have decided that future city managers will continue to be required to live within city limits. Unofficial election results show that out of 650 total votes counted, roughly 58% voted no on the ballot proposition. 380 voted NO on Proposition Number 1 while 271 voted YES on Proposition Number 1.

For City Council, incumbents Terry Haines and Rich Walker won the most votes out of the four candidates running for two seats.

· Jay Celli - 276

· Colleen Ford - 201

· Terry Haines - 366

· Rich Walker – 355

Although there are still a handful of questioned and special needs ballots yet to be certified from city voters, these results are likely to stand and be canvassed next week on Oct. 9.

In the race for Kodiak Island Borough Assembly seats, Harbormaster Dave Johnson and incumbent Scott Smiley have garnered the most votes so far. Smiley has ten more than Johnson with a total of 782. The other incumbent, James Turner is almost 100 votes behind Smiley in third. And the fourth candidate Sandra Katelnikoff Lester has 442 votes at this point.

· Dave Johnson - 772

· Sandra Katelnikoff Lester - 442

· Scott Smiley - 782

· James Turner – 689

Over 700 by mail ballots were sent out to the surrounding village communities on Kodiak Island. If the majority of those are returned by the end of day on Oct. 8, then those will be counted and could change the results of the assembly race.

And same goes for the two seats on the School Board. Jesse Mickelson has a more than one hundred vote lead over the other three candidates. Mike Litzow is in second currently with just under 700 votes. Beate Daly is in third and incumbent Judy Carstens is in fourth. A margin of roughly 60 votes separates the last three candidates at this point in this race.

· Judy Carstens - 633

· Beate Daly - 653

· Mike Litzow - 697

· Jesse Mickelson – 807

Finally, for the Service Area Board seats:

Service Area No.1 Board :

Paul Hansen - 437

Jay Baldwin – 452

Fire Protection Area No. 1 Board:

John Parker – 630

Womens Bay Service Area Board:

William Roberts – 147

Again these results are unofficial and could potentially change by the time they are certified, especially in the borough assembly and school board races. The Kodiak Island Borough is expected to start canvassing the results on Oct. 9 and certify them about a week after that.