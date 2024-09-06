© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Sept. 6, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published September 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM AKDT
KMXT

This week we hear about O'Reilly Auto Parts planning to open a store in Kodiak, the Alutiiq Museum held its annual meeting, the USDA is looking to work with more producers on the island, KEA has a new CEO, KIBSD held its convocation to hype up the school year, and the school in Chiniak has a new teacher this year.

