Weekly Wrap: Sept. 6, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about O'Reilly Auto Parts planning to open a store in Kodiak, the Alutiiq Museum held its annual meeting, the USDA is looking to work with more producers on the island, KEA has a new CEO, KIBSD held its convocation to hype up the school year, and the school in Chiniak has a new teacher this year.
The Alutiiq Museum held its annual meeting Aug. 30, despite being closed for major renovations since July of last year. They displayed new acquisitions like headdresses and masks next to various pamphlets about the museum.
“We have a reimbursement transportation cost payment program, just because transportation costs here in the 49th State and particularly in remote areas such as Kodiak Island, are higher than being in the contiguous U.S," staff with the USDA-Farm Service Agency said.
“It’s really our celebration of the start of the school year,” said KIBSD Superintendent Cyndy Mika. “It’s our way to realize that we are a collective group of people with one purpose and one goal – and that’s educating our students.”