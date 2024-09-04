© 2024

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Appreciates its Members! Donate Today!

Alutiiq Museum holds 2024 Annual Meeting

KMXT
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:27 PM AKDT
The Alutiiq Museum has several sites around the Kodiak Archipelago where they look for ancient artifacts and structures from Alutiiq people.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
The Alutiiq Museum has several sites around the Kodiak Archipelago where they look for ancient artifacts and structures from Alutiiq people.

The Alutiiq Museum held its annual meeting Aug. 30, despite being closed for major renovations since July of last year. They displayed new acquisitions like headdresses and masks next to various pamphlets about the museum.

The Alutiiq Museum held its annual meeting Aug. 30, despite being closed for major renovations since July of last year.

Instead of holding the meeting in its own building, staff held it in the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge’s visitor center downtown. They displayed new acquisitions like headdresses and masks next to various pamphlets about the museum.

Director of Advancement Djuna Davidson said a few dozen people came to see the new artifacts and hear from staff.

“We are always looking for ways to engage with the community and help them learn about the really cool projects that we’re working on,” she said. “We like to invite people to come and meet our staff.”

Despite the closure, Davidson said staff have kept busy. They’re partnering with Tribes to make a textbook of the Alutiiq language, continuing their archaeology work across the Kodiak Archipelago, and they’re even working on publishing a coffee table book of Native art.

One of the pieces on display during the Alutiiq Museum's 2024 Annual Meeting.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
One of the pieces on display during the Alutiiq Museum's 2024 Annual Meeting.

“We’re photographing all of the contemporary Alutiiq artwork in both the (Kodiak) History Museum collection and the Alutiiq Museum collection and so it’s going to be like one of those beautiful photograph books with artist bios,” she said.

The new coffee table book will also have essays on contemporary Alutiiq artwork. Davidson said that’s the last part of the book they need before it will be published.

All of the projects are on top of planning which pieces to display in the museum’s new galleries.

“As people go through and learn the history and the different eras of the past with Alutiiq culture, the last thing they’ll see in our exhibits is the active, living, current culture,” Davidson said. “Helping people know that Alutiiq heritage is a living, breathing culture.”

The Alutiiq Museum is slated to reopen in May 2025.

A headdress acquired by the Alutiiq Museum this year.
Brian Venua
/
KMXT
A headdress acquired by the Alutiiq Museum this year.

News
Related Content
  • The Alutiiq Museum has already begun planning how to use the new layout as construction workers finish the interior.
    News
    Inside the Alutiiq Museum's renovation project
    Brian Venua
    The Alutiiq Museum has been closed for over a year and is about halfway through its expansion project. Museum staff share updates on how construction is going as they plan the grand reopening next year.
  • News
    Alutiiq Museum releases book of traditional stories
    Dylan Simard
    Earlier this year, the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository embarked on a project to chronicle traditional Alutiiq stories and legends. That effort has finally borne fruit with the release of Unigkuat– Kodiak Alutiiq Legends on Thursday, according to the museum’s language and culture manager Dehrich Chya. “It’s hard to say when exactly the idea came …
  • The Alutiiq Museum is closed for renovations until May 2025. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Alutiiq Museum to create online database of repatriation efforts
    Brian Venua
    While efforts to repatriate Alaska Native remains have been ongoing, keeping track of those remains has been difficult. But now the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak is building a database of repatriation efforts for the archipelago’s communities. Amanda Lancaster is the Alutiiq museum’s curator of collections. She says the $99,713 grant comes from the National Park …
  • The Alutiiq Museum on a cloudy day, May 31, 2023. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
    News
    Alutiiq Museum to publish coffee table book of Native art
    Brian Venua
    The Alutiiq Museum received a grant for $144,070 from the Institute for Museum and Library Services to develop a book of modern Native art. Museum staff said the book will include over 200 pieces and feature dozens of Indigenous artists. Amy Steffian is the chief curator of the Alutiiq Museum; she said the goal is …
Load More