Weekly Wrap: October 9, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the unofficial results for the municipal election are in, the Kodiak short trail and other road improvement projects are on a DOT draft plan, Kodiak trawlers defend their business as reported by Alaska Public Media, KUCB reports that emperor geese are faring well in Kodiak, and the head of NASA visits Kodiak.