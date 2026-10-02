Weekly Wrap: October 2, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the owner of Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic is indicted for alleged tax evasion, the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews medevac a container ship captain more than 1,000 miles away near Adak, the United Fishermen of Alaska has hired a new leader, an update on KIBSD's efforts to pay for their 26 international teachers' green cards, and the superintendent of KIBSD abruptly resigned this week.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Federal prosecutors said in court filings earlier this month on Sept. 17, that Dr. John Koller, the Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic’s medical director and owner, allegedly avoided paying accurate income taxes over several years.