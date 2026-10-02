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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: October 2, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published October 2, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the owner of Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic is indicted for alleged tax evasion, the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak crews medevac a container ship captain more than 1,000 miles away near Adak, the United Fishermen of Alaska has hired a new leader, an update on KIBSD's efforts to pay for their 26 international teachers' green cards, and the superintendent of KIBSD abruptly resigned this week.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
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