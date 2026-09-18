Weekly Wrap: September 18, 2026

All four candidates running to be the next governor of Alaska were in Kodiak on Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, for this year’s fisheries debate. The debate, hosted by KMXT and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, revealed some details about each candidate’s approach to fisheries management.Click the audio link to listen to the full fisheries debate, watch the video from the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, or read KMXT's recap below:

Listen • 1:46:57