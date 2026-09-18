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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: September 18, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the Alaska Beacon reports on changes to advance reservations for public cabins, the Kodiak commercial salmon seiner Emily Rose gets some help from Good Samaritan vessels, Coast Guard Base Kodiak hosted a 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony, a recap of the gubernatorial fisheries debate in Kodiak, state Sen. Gary Stevens is retiring from the Legislature, and KIBSD's Board of Education is considering closing East Elementary school.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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