Weekly Wrap: September 18, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, the Alaska Beacon reports on changes to advance reservations for public cabins, the Kodiak commercial salmon seiner Emily Rose gets some help from Good Samaritan vessels, Coast Guard Base Kodiak hosted a 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony, a recap of the gubernatorial fisheries debate in Kodiak, state Sen. Gary Stevens is retiring from the Legislature, and KIBSD's Board of Education is considering closing East Elementary school.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Friday, Sept. 11 marked the 25th anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. KMXT’s Davis Hovey attended a 9/11 ceremony in Kodiak on the country’s largest Coast Guard Base and has this report:
All four candidates running to be the next governor of Alaska were in Kodiak on Wednesday evening, Sept. 9, for this year’s fisheries debate. The debate, hosted by KMXT and the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, revealed some details about each candidate’s approach to fisheries management.Click the audio link to listen to the full fisheries debate, watch the video from the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, or read KMXT's recap below: