Weekly Wrap: August 28, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, Old Harbor hosts its first commercial cruise ship, and KMXT's Davis Hovey sits down with Alaska Senate District C candidates Carrie Harris, Heath Smith, and Louise Stutes.
Old Harbor hosted what the local Native corporation is calling its first commercial cruise ship earlier this month on Aug. 2. Prior to that, the Alutiiq community, roughly 40 miles southeast of Kodiak, hadn’t hosted any cruise ships in 30 years since a Marine Expeditions vessel with 40 passengers visited in 1997, according to the Anchorage Daily News and Old Harbor Native Corporation.
This year’s election features three candidates that are running for Senate District C in the Alaska Legislature to represent Kodiak Island, Homer and parts of the Kenai Peninsula. Listen to KMXT’s conversation with one of those candidates by phone earlier this month: Republican Carrie Harris of Anchor Point.
This year’s election features three candidates that are running for Senate District C in the Alaska Legislature to represent Kodiak Island, Homer and parts of the Kenai Peninsula. Listen to KMXT's conversation from Aug. 6 with one of those candidates: Republican Heath Smith of Homer.
This year’s election features three candidates that are running for Senate District C in the Alaska Legislature to represent Kodiak Island, Homer and parts of the Kenai Peninsula. Listen to KMXT's conversation from Aug. 20 with one of those candidates: Republican Louise Stutes of Kodiak.