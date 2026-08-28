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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: August 28, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published August 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, Old Harbor hosts its first commercial cruise ship, and KMXT's Davis Hovey sits down with Alaska Senate District C candidates Carrie Harris, Heath Smith, and Louise Stutes.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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