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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: September 11, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:49 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, Senate and Congressional candidates will participate in the 2026 Alaska Fisheries Debate in Kodiak this weekend, Borough Assembly candidates discussed their positions at a candidate forum, the Sun'aq Tribe's leader was ousted last week, black bears invaded Juneau's dump this summer, scientists research chum salmon bycatch in Dutch Harbor, and a California-based company generated rainfall over the Kenai Peninsula.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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