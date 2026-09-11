Weekly Wrap: September 11, 2026

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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, Senate and Congressional candidates will participate in the 2026 Alaska Fisheries Debate in Kodiak this weekend, Borough Assembly candidates discussed their positions at a candidate forum, the Sun'aq Tribe's leader was ousted last week, black bears invaded Juneau's dump this summer, scientists research chum salmon bycatch in Dutch Harbor, and a California-based company generated rainfall over the Kenai Peninsula.
The leader of the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak was ousted by the Tribal Council last week on Sept. 4. According to a statement on social media, the council ended Jeannine “JJ” Marsh’s employment as Tribal Administrator and Chief Executive Officer, effective on Friday.