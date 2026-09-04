Weekly Wrap: September 4, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, a New York man was convicted of scamming a Kodiak woman out of $48,000 in 2024, the Alutiiq Museum is planning a monument for the Refuge Rock massacre, Kodiak College's enrollment is up 27%, a new Kodiak horse drill team is preparing for this weekend's rodeo and state fair, a break down of this summer's pink salmon commercial season, and the Navy is constructing a new building at Spruce Cape that will likely strain the local electric grid.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Kodiak's smaller military base, the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Center where Navy Seals are trained, is planning to build a new facility. Local rumors have circulated about what they're building, including the possibility of a data center. The Navy has shot down those claims. But as KMXT reports, there's already concerns about how the new facility could potentially strain the local power grid.