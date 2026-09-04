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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: September 4, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published September 4, 2026 at 5:15 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, a New York man was convicted of scamming a Kodiak woman out of $48,000 in 2024, the Alutiiq Museum is planning a monument for the Refuge Rock massacre, Kodiak College's enrollment is up 27%, a new Kodiak horse drill team is preparing for this weekend's rodeo and state fair, a break down of this summer's pink salmon commercial season, and the Navy is constructing a new building at Spruce Cape that will likely strain the local electric grid.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
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