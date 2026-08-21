Weekly Wrap: August 21, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, a suspect was arrested in connection to a string of break-ins this week, a woman suffers non-lethal injuries after a bear attack, what to do about bears in the Kodiak Island Borough landfill, nine candidates file for open seats on the Borough Assembly, and Ouzinkie is installing a new solar array.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
In Ouzinkie, a new solar array and battery system is coming together that’s expected to slash diesel use, lower energy bills and make the local microgrid that serves roughly 150 residents more reliable.