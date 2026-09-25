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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: September 25, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:18 PM AKDT
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On this week's recap with host Katherine Irving, Kodiak law enforcement respond to a bear near Main Elementary, early voting for local elections kicks off, the Coast Guard awards a $315m contract for construction of a new fuel pier, Alaska Public Media reports that luxury yacht operators sound the alarm on foreign vessels, and researchers discover that El Niño events can have positive effects for the Gulf of Alaska.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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