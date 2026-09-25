Weekly Wrap: September 25, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's recap with host Katherine Irving, Kodiak law enforcement respond to a bear near Main Elementary, early voting for local elections kicks off, the Coast Guard awards a $315m contract for construction of a new fuel pier, Alaska Public Media reports that luxury yacht operators sound the alarm on foreign vessels, and researchers discover that El Niño events can have positive effects for the Gulf of Alaska.