New pier, cutter berths coming to Coast Guard Base Kodiak by 2030

The U.S. Coast Guard has awarded a $315 million contract for the construction of a new fuel pier and cutter mooring on Base Kodiak to California-based contracting giant Tutor Perini Corporation. That’s according to a press release posted by the Coast Guard Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The contract, which was awarded on Sept. 11, is part of a significant expansion to Coast Guard Base Kodiak. So far, two new polar icebreakers and two new offshore patrol cutters are all slated to be based in Kodiak in the coming years, following a $25 billion investment from the One Big Beautiful Bill in the Coast Guard last year. That will bring the total number of cutters permanently homeported on the island up from three currently to seven.

The first of the icebreakers is scheduled to arrive in Kodiak by the end of 2028 , and the offshore patrol cutters are supposed to be built by fall of 2027 according to the Coast Guard.

Currently, Base Kodiak has one cargo wharf with six available berths and one fuel pier . According to the release, the new cutter mooring will have up to two "major" Coast Guard cutter berths. The project will also include waterfront improvements and construction of new fuel buildings and infrastructure, and unexploded ordinance removal.

The contract recipient, Tutor Perini Corporation, has a history of working with the Coast Guard in Kodiak. Their subsidiary company, Perini Management Services, finished building 25 duplexes at Nemetz Park, a Coast Guard family housing site south of the City of Kodiak, last year. The company has since been awarded $81.8 million to build 15 more duplexes at Nemetz Park , along with an additional $61.6 million to build an outdoor play area and child development center.

Construction on the new pier and berth is slated to finish by the fall of 2030.