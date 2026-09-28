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Longtime Kodiak doctor indicted for alleged tax evasion

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published September 28, 2026 at 4:21 PM AKDT
The Kodiak Island Ambulatory Clinic serves patients in the city’s downtown. (Brian Venua/KMXT)
Brian Venua/KMXT
The Kodiak Island Ambulatory Clinic serves patients in the city’s downtown.

The owner of the Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic has been indicted in federal court on five counts of felony tax evasion, nearly three years after the FBI raided the clinic in downtown Kodiak.

Federal prosecutors said in court filings earlier this month on Sept. 17, that Dr. John Koller, the clinic’s medical director and owner, allegedly avoided paying accurate income taxes over several years. Koller is expected to enter a plea at an Oct. 9 hearing at the U.S. District Court in Anchorage. He is currently on vacation according to clinic staff and did not respond to KMXT’s request for comment before the publishing of this story.

Prosecutors say Koller used inaccurate and fraudulent financial records, including concealing the clinic’s cash income for tax years 2018 through 2022. They did not say how much money Koller attempted to evade in his tax returns.

In November of 2023, FBI agents used a warrant to search the clinic. An FBI spokesperson told KMXT at the time they were assisting the Alaska Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
During that search, Koller said he did his best to cooperate with law enforcement as they searched the clinic and his home. He said at the time, he thought the agents were looking for drugs.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, a receptionist who answered the phone said the Kodiak Island Ambulatory Care Clinic remains open but cannot accept new patients until Koller returns in early October. According to its website, the clinic is hiring for multiple positions.
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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