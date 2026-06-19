Weekly Wrap: June 19, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Invasive Species Awareness Week in Kodiak, Coast Guard Base Kodiak is getting a new child development center, funding cuts and high fuel costs hamper salmon weirs and surveys, an interview with one of 15 U.S. House of Rep. candidates Matt Schultz, and the Sun'aq Tribe is moving its preschool to the old North Star building.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
14 candidates are running against incumbent Nick Begich III for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. One of those challengers is Democrat Matt Schultz, a pastor in Anchorage, who spoke with KMXT during his visit to Kodiak on May 21 for CrabFest.