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Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: June 19, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published June 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Invasive Species Awareness Week in Kodiak, Coast Guard Base Kodiak is getting a new child development center, funding cuts and high fuel costs hamper salmon weirs and surveys, an interview with one of 15 U.S. House of Rep. candidates Matt Schultz, and the Sun'aq Tribe is moving its preschool to the old North Star building.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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