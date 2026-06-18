New childcare center on Coast Guard Base Kodiak could open in 2028

The Coast Guard announced on May 27 that it is planning to build a new child development center on Base Kodiak that will more than double the existing center’s capacity. That’s after the Coast Guard simultaneously announced a separate contract to build 15 more housing duplexes on base as well.

Perini Management Services, out of Massachusetts, will design and build the 34,000 square foot center and outdoor play area in Kodiak with a capacity to serve 232 children. Currently the Child Development Center or CDC on Base Kodiak can provide childcare services for about a hundred kids at once, depending on staffing levels.

According to a statement from the Coast Guard, the $61.6 million project is part of a, “significant investment in the well-being of Coast Guard families stationed at Base Kodiak."

The funding for the center, plus the roughly $82 million going towards the new housing units, all come from the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Reconciliation and prior years’ appropriations, which included a historic $25 billion investment in the Coast Guard.

Construction is slated to begin on the new child development center and housing units later this year. Perini expects to have the new center completed by 2029.