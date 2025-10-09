© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Child care film screening and panel discussion in Kodiak, Oct. 5, 2025
Hosted by Davis Hovey

On Oct. 5, 2025 Kodiak Kindness and KMXT hosted a film screening and panelist discussion at the Gerald C. Wilson Choral Pod to discuss child care issues around the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island.

  • Students swing on a playground at Meadow Lakes Head Start in Wasilla, Alaska. It closed in 2024 due to funding and staffing challenges.
    Listen to the child care film screening and panelist discussion:
    On Oct. 5, 2025 Kodiak Kindness, KMXT and other organizations, hosted a film screening and panelist discussion at the Gerald C. Wilson Choral Pod focused around child care issues on the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak Island. The film Growing the Kenai: Childcare Licensing can be viewed online here. And the transcript from the panelist discussion is below.