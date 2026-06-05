Weekly Wrap: June 5, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about this year's cooler May in Kodiak and Southcentral, local fourth graders released their salmon fry into Island Lake, how high fuel costs will impact Kodiak's salmon fishermen, the City of Kodiak is back pedaling on two proposed parks projects, the city has a new interim city manager after Chris Hladick left, an interview with gubernatorial candidate Tom Begich, and the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is budgeting $13.8 million for KIBSD for the upcoming fiscal year.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The fourth graders at Kodiak’s Main Elementary School released the salmon fry they’ve been raising since October into Island Lake on May 21. The release is part of a year-round “Salmon in the Classroom” program hosted by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, where fourth graders across the archipelago learn about the salmon life cycle in a hands-on way.Students got to name their fry, release them into the lake using a paper cup, and wish them well on their journey to the ocean.
Chris Hladick’s stint as Kodiak’s interim city manager ended last week. The Kodiak City Council picked a longtime city employee as the new interim manager as it continues searching for a permanent one.
The City of Kodiak is back pedaling on its plans to create two new parks on city property in separate locations – one downtown at St. Paul Plaza and the other at Gibson Cove. That’s after city officials say there isn’t enough money in the fiscal year 2027 budget to pursue potential designs for the two parks.
About $13.8 million in taxpayer money is going to the Kodiak Island Borough School District after the Borough Assembly on May 21 set the final contribution for the upcoming fiscal year, FY'2027. That’s about half the increase school officials were hoping for, which means more school personnel cuts are coming.