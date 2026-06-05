Weekly Wrap: June 5, 2026

The fourth graders at Kodiak’s Main Elementary School released the salmon fry they’ve been raising since October into Island Lake on May 21. The release is part of a year-round “Salmon in the Classroom” program hosted by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, where fourth graders across the archipelago learn about the salmon life cycle in a hands-on way.Students got to name their fry, release them into the lake using a paper cup, and wish them well on their journey to the ocean.

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