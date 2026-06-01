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LISTEN: Kodiak fourth graders release fry into Island Lake

KMXT | By Katherine Irving
Published June 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM AKDT
A fourth grader releases her fry into the lake on May 21. The release is part of an archipelago-wide Salmon in the Classroom program run by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, where students raise hatchery Coho salmon from eggs to fry before sending them off into the wild.
1 of 10  — release into lake.JPG
A fourth grader releases her fry into the lake on May 21. The release is part of an archipelago-wide Salmon in the Classroom program run by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, where students raise hatchery Coho salmon from eggs to fry before sending them off into the wild.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
KRAA staff set up stations for the fry release at Island Lake. They work with schools across the archipelago to do releases like these at the end of the school year.
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KRAA staff set up stations for the fry release at Island Lake. They work with schools across the archipelago to do releases like these at the end of the school year.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
Coho salmon fry were placed into individual cups for kids to grab. A total of 196 fry survived long enough to be released, including one conjoined salmon.
3 of 10  — fry in cups main.JPG
Coho salmon fry were placed into individual cups for kids to grab. A total of 196 fry survived long enough to be released, including one conjoined salmon.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
Students get off the bus
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Students get off the bus at Island Lake. All four of Main Elementary's fourth grade classes participated at once.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
Teacher Amy Arneson gives instructions to the students. This is her tenth year doing the Salmon in the Classroom program.
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Teacher Amy Arneson gives instructions to the students. This is her tenth year doing the Salmon in the Classroom program.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
The students wait in line to pick up salmon fry
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The students wait in line to pick up salmon fry
Katherine Irving/KMXT
Students picked up their salmon fry in a cup before releasing it into the lake
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Students picked up their salmon fry in a cup before releasing it into the lake
Katherine Irving/KMXT
A student carries her fry down to the lake
8 of 10  — A student carries her fry.JPG
A student carries her fry down to the lake
Katherine Irving/KMXT
A student's fry swims away from the cup. Of the couple thousand fry released by all of the archipelago's fourth graders, KRAA staff say maybe a handful will survive until adulthood.
9 of 10  — kid dumps fry.JPG
A student's fry swims away from the cup. Of the couple thousand fry released by all of the archipelago's fourth graders, KRAA staff say maybe a handful will survive until adulthood.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
The view of Island Lake from the release point. Although these four classes may be done with the program, KRAA staff will start the process all over again next fall with a new crop of fourth graders.
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The view of Island Lake from the release point. Although these four classes may be done with the program, KRAA staff will start the process all over again next fall with a new crop of fourth graders.
Katherine Irving/KMXT

The fourth graders at Kodiak’s Main Elementary School released the salmon fry they’ve been raising since October into Island Lake on May 21. The release is part of a year-round “Salmon in the Classroom” program hosted by the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, where fourth graders across the archipelago learn about the salmon life cycle in a hands-on way.

Students got to name their fry, release them into the lake using a paper cup, and wish them well on their journey to the ocean.

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Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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