City officials say two proposed parks are stalled in design phase

In April the city announced it had concept designs to use a nearly six-acre parcel of its land adjacent to Gibson Cove to create a park and develop a trail to the nearby beach.

The site, which is zoned industrial, is already being used for public parking and access to the shoreline. But according to the proposed park designs, there is a lot of room to potentially add more parking spaces and even park shelters on city property at Gibson Cove.

However, newly appointed Interim City Manager, Tim Putney, told KMXT that the city does not have the money in the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for this project. And so, it will be put on hold for an undetermined amount of time.

Similarly, the city has been exploring ideas to use .15 acres of its land downtown to make a pocket park. The proposed plans for St. Paul Plaza, which is an undeveloped parcel, include planting greenery, a children’s play area, or maybe even space for food trucks.

Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke told KMXT via email that overall, the feedback the city has received on the proposed park at St. Paul Plaza has been, “really supportive of the design. The largest amount of comments were relative to wanting a gathering space for performances and the desire for the City to consider incorporating Alutiiq cultural elements into the design,” she said.

But Putney said the city will have to wait to turn those ideas into reality as it re-evaluates the St. Paul Plaza project. He said while the Kodiak City Council will decide how that pocket park process advances, the budget only allows for seeding the area with grass in the meantime.

When the council is ready to move forward with a park design, Putney said that will involve opportunities for the public to comment and participate in the process.

Public comments are still being accepted on the city’s website for both potential park projects until the end of day Monday, June 1.