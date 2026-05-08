Weekly Wrap: May 8, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about Arctic Care 2026 visiting Kodiak Archipelago communities this month, a public comment period is open on aquaculture opportunity areas in Alaska, a conversation with U.S. House of Representatives candidate Bill Hill, a conversation with gubernatorial candidate Dave Bronson, and the City of Kodiak temporarily paused the hiring process for its next permanent city manager.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
At least four candidates are running against incumbent Nick Begich III so far for Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Bill Hill is a nonpartisan candidate on the ballot in this fall’s election. Hill recently spoke with KMXT’s Davis Hovey during his visit to Kodiak during ComFish last month on April 16.
At least 16 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s primary election. One of those is Republican candidate and former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson. Listen to KMXT's interview with Bronson during his visit to Kodiak on May 1 ahead of a bear hunting trip with his son:
Five months after hiring an interim city manager, the City of Kodiak is still looking for someone to take on the gig permanently. But last week the City Council put a temporary hold on the hiring process.