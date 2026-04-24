Weekly Wrap: April 24, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode, an unidentified boy is rescued after falling into Island Lake, the Alaska Aerospace Corporation partners with an Israeli startup, the Kodiak school board approves the FY'28 school calendar, the M/V Kennicott makes its return to Kodiak after several years, three Kodiak teenagers participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Soldotna, and Kodiak canines get a taste of the popular sport called flyball.