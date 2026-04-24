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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: April 24, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published April 24, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode, an unidentified boy is rescued after falling into Island Lake, the Alaska Aerospace Corporation partners with an Israeli startup, the Kodiak school board approves the FY'28 school calendar, the M/V Kennicott makes its return to Kodiak after several years, three Kodiak teenagers participated in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in Soldotna, and Kodiak canines get a taste of the popular sport called flyball.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
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