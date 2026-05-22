Weekly Wrap: May 22, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, details about a delay in construction at the Seward dock rerouting cruise ships to Whittier, summer salmon fishing restrictions in Kodiak Island rivers, a reversal of the Alaska Board of Fisheries rules by the state attorney general, KIBSD is paying for up to 20 of its international teachers to receive their green cards, and a special remembrance of Alaskan veterans ahead of Memorial Day on Monday from the Alaska Desk at Alaska Public Media.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District is offering a new incentive to retain its temporary international teachers. This is after the Trump administration priced the district out of international recruiting last year through a massive visa fee hike. Now the district wants to sponsor these teachers to get green cards – permanent legal residency – for about $10,000 each.