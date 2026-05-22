© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: May 22, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published May 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, details about a delay in construction at the Seward dock rerouting cruise ships to Whittier, summer salmon fishing restrictions in Kodiak Island rivers, a reversal of the Alaska Board of Fisheries rules by the state attorney general, KIBSD is paying for up to 20 of its international teachers to receive their green cards, and a special remembrance of Alaskan veterans ahead of Memorial Day on Monday from the Alaska Desk at Alaska Public Media.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
Latest Episodes
Related Content