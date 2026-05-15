Weekly Wrap: May 15, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, Kodiak's police chief has thrown his name into the ring to be the next city manager, a potential marine heatwave could combine with an El Niño event this summer, two licenses to serve beer and wine in Kodiak have come available, and a Kodiak hatchery embarks on a mission to rehabilitate the Karluk king salmon.