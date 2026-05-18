Second license for Kodiak restaurants up for grabs, application period open

The state’s Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office, or AMCO, notified Kodiak’s municipalities on Thursday, May 14, that it’s taking applications for the local restaurant or eating place license.

It was previously held by Sizzler Burger & Peking Restaurant, which has been closed for several years. According to Alex Vrabec, a spokesperson for AMCO’s office of the commissioner, the license expired on March 5.

Vrabec said the application process for it opened only after a noticing requirement was satisfied and various regulatory reviews were completed. She said the application period closes 30 days after AMCO receives the first application for the license based on state regulations.



This is the second of Kodiak’s four total restaurant or eating place licenses to become available in recent months. The first was held by Second Floor restaurant. It expired before the end of 2025. There was only one application for that license, from the Nuniaq restaurant.

Longtime Kodiak restaurateur Sook C. Yun owns the two restaurants with the expired licenses. Both Second Floor and Sizzler Burger & Peking Restaurants were inactive for several years. KMXT attempted to reach Yun for comment via email and phone but received no response.

After the application period closes for this latest license, then the Kodiak City Council and Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will have opportunities to review and protest any applicants. The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board makes the final decision on who gets these restaurant or eating place licenses.