Recently relinquished restaurant license could go to Kodiak eatery but its not a done deal yet

In the name of economic development, both of Kodiak’s municipalities have been trying for nearly two years to free up state licenses that allow restaurants to serve beer and wine. The city and borough even requested the state increase the number of licenses available locally. Every effort hit a dead end.

Now one of those coveted licenses is back on the table. The Second Floor Restaurant, which has been closed since before 2024, wasn’t able to renew its license last year.

Earlier this year, the downtown breakfast and lunch eatery Nuniaq, at 113 Lower Mill Bay Road, was the only business to apply for the newly available license, according to the state Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office.

During the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s most recent meeting on May 7, the assembly unanimously decided to protest Nuniaq’s application. Assembly member Bo Whiteside made the motion and said if Nuniaq fixes an American Disabilities Act code violation, then the Borough Assembly could withdraw its objection.

“We do have an ADA compliance issue that seems minor in nature," Whiteside said.

According to the City of Kodiak’s building official, Ted Hansen, the entrance ramp to Nuniaq isn’t ADA compliant.

Melissa Berns, the owner of Nuniaq, told KMXT via email that construction on the entrance ramp will begin later this month. However, city staff say Nuniaq’s building permit to do the work from last year has expired. The Kodiak City Council also voted to protest Nuniaq’s license application, subject to rescission, during its meeting on April 23.

Berns also pointed out that the restaurant has taken on the project with her own labor, money and time, even though she does not own the building where Nuniaq operates.

Otherwise, Whiteside said he supports the license going to Nuniaq.

“There's clearly overwhelming support for this from their neighbors. I think it'd be great to have another license in our community," he said of Nuniaq. "They're a fantastic asset to our downtown tourism and locals here alike. So hopefully, if this small discrepancy can be addressed in a timely manner, the objection will be withdrawn.”

Berns is slated to appear before the Borough Assembly on May 21 for an informal hearing on her license application. She told KMXT that serving beer and wine has been part of her business plan since she opened in 2022.

The state Alcoholic Beverage Control Board could make the final decision on Nuniaq’s license at its next meeting this summer on June 23 in Fairbanks.

And for transparency, Borough Mayor Jared Griffin is also the general manager at KMXT. Per KMXT’s policy, he does not have any editorial influence over news stories and he did not review this story before it was aired.