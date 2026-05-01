Weekly Wrap: May 1, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the results are in from annual election for KEA's Board of Directors, a bill aims to relax conflict-of-interest rules for the Board of Fisheries, KMXT's Davis Hovey sits down with gubernatorial candidates Adam Crum and Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, and a new study finds that harvested Kodiak bears are getting bigger.
At least 16 candidates are vying to be the next governor of Alaska in this year’s primary election. One of those, Republican candidate Adam Crum, came through Kodiak earlier this month. Listen to KMXT's conversation from April 14 with the former state revenue and department of health commissioner:
At least 16 candidates are vying to be the next Governor of Alaska in this year’s primary election. One of those candidates is Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, a former state legislator from Sitka. Listen to KMXT's full interview with Kreiss-Tomkins during his visit to Kodiak for ComFish on April 16: