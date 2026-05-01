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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: May 1, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published May 1, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, the results are in from annual election for KEA's Board of Directors, a bill aims to relax conflict-of-interest rules for the Board of Fisheries, KMXT's Davis Hovey sits down with gubernatorial candidates Adam Crum and Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, and a new study finds that harvested Kodiak bears are getting bigger.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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