Weekly Wrap: April 17, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about a trash fire at the Kodiak Island landfill, Kodiak KINDNESS gets a surprise check from Credit Union 1, Alaska Public Media reports on the state House passing it's budget with a $1,500 PFD, KHNS reports on shipping companies like Matson increasing their rates this month, and the USDA has created an Office of Seafood to treat fishermen like farmers of the sea.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Sterling Prout, a Bering Sea crabber from Kodiak, and part owner of the F/V Silver Spray, said in a press release that he sees the Office of Seafood opening up new opportunities for fishermen to expand markets for American seafood.