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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: April 17, 2026

By Davis Hovey
Published April 17, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about a trash fire at the Kodiak Island landfill, Kodiak KINDNESS gets a surprise check from Credit Union 1, Alaska Public Media reports on the state House passing it's budget with a $1,500 PFD, KHNS reports on shipping companies like Matson increasing their rates this month, and the USDA has created an Office of Seafood to treat fishermen like farmers of the sea.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
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