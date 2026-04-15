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Bayside, City firefighters put out trash bale fire at Kodiak landfill

KMXT | By Davis Hovey
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM AKDT
An "accidental" fire started in the Kodiak Island Borough landfill on Monday morning, April 13 and was extinguished within a few hours according to Chief Scott Ellis with the Bayside Fire Department.
Bayside Fire Department
An "accidental" fire started in the Kodiak Island Borough landfill on Monday morning, April 13 and was extinguished within a few hours according to Chief Scott Ellis with the Bayside Fire Department.

Monday morning, April 13, the Bayside and Kodiak Fire Departments put out a fire that started inside the Kodiak Island Borough landfill. No injuries or damage to infrastructure were reported.

According to a report from the Bayside Fire Department, around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, multiple fire trucks and crews worked a blaze that was burning through a roughly 20 by 12 feet area of compressed trash bales outside at the landfill. The department said landfill staff also assisted by operating heavy equipment to excavate the area and fully extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from both the Bayside and City of Kodiak Fire Departments fought the blaze at the landfill on Monday.
Bayside Fire Department
Firefighters from both the Bayside and City of Kodiak Fire Departments fought the blaze at the landfill on Monday.

All nine of the Bayside firefighters and three Kodiak firefighters who responded to the landfill fire were back in service at 9:30 a.m. Monday, about three hours after the initial call out.

Bayside’s Fire Chief Scott Ellis said in an email that this fire was accidental in nature and the cause is undetermined at this time. Ellis added that there was one bear in the landfill area that morning but the animal, “respected the operational needs of the fire department.”
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Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
See stories by Davis Hovey
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