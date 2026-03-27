Weekly Wrap: March 27, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, we hear about the upcoming KEA elections, upcoming renovations to the Fort Abercrombie ranger station, a new kelp farmers co-op in Kodiak, the fate of hatchery proposals at the Board of Fisheries meeting on March 21, a new major election reform bill, and price changes to fuel on Kodiak.
Five kelp farmers from around Kodiak Island have started the Kodiak Ocean Growers Co-op. It’s a member owned and operated organization that hopes to benefit all of the archipelago’s kelp farmers in the growing, local industry.
Although none of the proposals asking for limits on pink and chum hatchery salmon passed, Board members discussed enacting similar limits, like putting a moratorium on pink and chum egg takes, in the future.
Kodiak residents are getting hit with a 25% or more cost increase on their most recent heating fuel bills. On top of that, the cost to fill up vehicles at the local gas pumps has also gone up as oil prices remain volatile.