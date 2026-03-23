© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State of Alaska to update decades-old ranger station in Kodiak

KMXT | By Katherine Irving
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM AKDT
The Fort Abercrombie ranger station under a light blanket of snow in March 2026. It is a two story building with dark brown siding and green accents on the windows. Behind the station, sun filters through spruce trees.
Katherine Irving/KMXT
The Fort Abercrombie ranger station in March of 2026. The station will soon undergo interior renovations.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources is planning to renovate the Fort Abercrombie Ranger Station in Kodiak, according to an online notice posted by the state last week on March 17. The ranger station hasn’t been renovated since a floor replacement in the early 2000s; the building has been on the division’s maintenance list since 2013. The department estimates the renovations could cost up to $1 million.

Wendy Sailors, the public information officer for the state Division of Parks and Recreation under the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, said that the station was initially a manufactured home built before the 1960s and got put up in its final form at Fort Abercrombie in 1980.

“It is a manufactured home unit, they basically lifted it up and then stacked framed walls around the bottom for a downstairs office area," she said. "It features 1960s and 1970s era kitchen and bathroom furnishings that have not been renovated since.”

Updating these 60 year old furnishings are going to be a big part of the renovation, as the upstairs kitchen and bathroom will be getting completely redone. But that’s not all that needs fixing.

“There's hard water that comes through the water pipes there. So filtration is something that needs to happen," Sailors said. "And there's an issue with the hot water and the hot water pressure for the whole building.”

There is also an issue with the building’s heat, which the renovations hope to address by fixing cracked and single-paned windows. Sailors said the main goal of the renovation is to make things nicer for staff.

“We do bring in or hire seasonal staff. A lot of times, it's hard to find housing anywhere in the state, but especially in a town like Kodiak," she said. "Changes to that area are going to make it easier to recruit and retain staff.”

According to the notice, some of the other key renovations include updating the downstairs restroom to be ADA-compliant and adding a new washer and dryer.

Sailors said the department expects to start working on the building some time in fiscal year 2027, which will start on July 1. According to Sailors, the state extended its deadline to accept bids up to April 2.
News
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
See stories by Katherine Irving
Related Content