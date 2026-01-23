Weekly Wrap: Jan. 23, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Davis Hovey, we hear about the Coast Guard rescuing two fishermen in Pasagshak Bay, the details of the Bycatch Reduction and Research Act in Congress, our colleagues at Alaska Public Media report on Gov. Dunleavy's plans for a seasonal sales tax, the Alaska Legislature started its latest session this week, and the Kodiak Island Borough School District is holding off on a FY'2027 budget decision until next month.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
State finances will be top of mind for Alaska lawmakers as the next legislative session starts on Tuesday, Jan. 20. That’s according to Kodiak’s two state representatives, who spoke about that and their other priorities for this session.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Board of Education is holding off on approving the upcoming school year’s budget for FY’2027 until next month, as the board gathers more information and public input. During a public townhall on Jan. 15 community members said that the school district’s stability is a concern.