Weekly Wrap: June 13, 2025

This week we hear about a dead gray whale washed up near Surfer Beach, the Kodiak Island Borough will lower its mill rate, young fishermen went through a new training program, a Kodiak fisherman went to D.C. to testify in front of lawmakers about illegal fishing, and Chiniak has a new resort.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.
The whale washed up in late May, and biologists suspect it was killed by orcas a week before the corpse was found. It's the fourth dead whale reported around the archipelago this year and the seventh found around Alaska.
The work group, which does not currently include representatives from the city, supported moving forward with the borough, the school district and the city to split the basic building costs for North Star elementary school equally.
A dozen young fishermen completed Kodiak’s first training program to give them an idea of life on the water and learn marine safety. The three day certification program finished days before some of the first openers for salmon seining around the archipelago.
Chiniak –less than 45 miles south of Kodiak – has a brand new mini-resort that opened this month. That comes after years of construction and recent zoning changes resulted in this property that the owners say could make Chiniak the “Girdwood of Kodiak”.