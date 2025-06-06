© 2025

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: June 6, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:55 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the Coast Guard cutter Earl Cunningham arrives in Kodiak, a Kodiak crabber illegally transported Tanners, Harbormaster Dave Johnson is arrested for assault, North Star elementary school teachers look ahead to next year as they clean out their building, the City Council denies Brechan Construction's proposal to buy land on Near Island, and two finalists for the city manager job are set to visit Kodiak later this month.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
