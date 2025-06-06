Weekly Wrap: June 6, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about the Coast Guard cutter Earl Cunningham arrives in Kodiak, a Kodiak crabber illegally transported Tanners, Harbormaster Dave Johnson is arrested for assault, North Star elementary school teachers look ahead to next year as they clean out their building, the City Council denies Brechan Construction's proposal to buy land on Near Island, and two finalists for the city manager job are set to visit Kodiak later this month.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
Almost one year after Brechan Construction first applied to purchase city land on Near Island, the Kodiak City Council officially rejected the company’s request. On May 22 the council decided to stick with its minimum development plan for the island next to town.
The second of three new Coast Guard cutters set to be homeported in Kodiak has arrived. According to a social media post from the Coast Guard on June 2, the Earl Cunningham reached the island on May 31 after a more than 7,000 mile, months-long journey from the shipyard in Louisiana.
All the finalists have at least two decades of experience working with various municipal governments in a variety of roles, not just as city managers. Three out of the five have worked in Alaska communities. But none have lived or worked in Kodiak.
The end of the school year usually means the start of fun summer adventures. But in Kodiak, it’s bittersweet. North Star Elementary is closing, and much of the town elementary school staff are getting shuffled around as the two remaining buildings separate into upper and lower elementary schools.
Court records show that in the early morning hours of May 30, Dave Johnson of Kodiak was arrested and charged with three misdemeanor charges, including assault in the 4th degree and assault when a child is present.