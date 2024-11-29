© 2024

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 29, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published November 29, 2024 at 5:45 PM AKST

This week we hear about a potential plan to enforce parking limits at Kodiak's state airport, the current renovations and changes underway at the Kodiak Harbor Convention Center, an upcoming seafood marketing conference in Anchorage next week, American Seafoods gave thousands of dollars to Kodiak nonprofits, the upcoming Board of Fisheries meeting features four proposals that could further restrict or even close the pollock trawl fishery in Prince William Sound, and a guest story from our partners Alaska Public Media about a recount of votes for Ballot Measure 2 in this month's state election.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
