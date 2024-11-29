Weekly Wrap: Nov. 29, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Among the roughly one hundred proposals on the Alaska Board of Fisheries agenda at its upcoming meeting next month are a handful focused on further restricting or closing the state-managed pollock trawl fishery in Prince William Sound. Now, a Kodiak organization is trying to drum up support for local trawlers, and oppose the proposals.
While none of the catcher-processor's boats fish near Kodiak, they still set aside $12,500 for the region. Ten nonprofits received grants in the most recent cycle, the next one will be in the spring of 2025.
Officials with Alaska’s Department of Transportation are looking into cracking down on parking at Kodiak’s state airport. Specifically, the department is looking at instituting tickets or fees so more people are able to use the limited amount of spaces.