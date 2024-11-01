© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Nov. 1, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published November 1, 2024 at 5:00 PM AKDT

This week we hear about intense winds whipping across Kodiak, the city reappoints its former acting city manager to temporarily lead again, a recap of the Chamber of Commerce's annual fall dinner, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak was awarded a research grant for migratory birds, and the Kodiak Lab is conducting oyster research.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
