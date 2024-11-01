Weekly Wrap: Nov. 1, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about intense winds whipping across Kodiak, the city reappoints its former acting city manager to temporarily lead again, a recap of the Chamber of Commerce's annual fall dinner, the Sun'aq Tribe of Kodiak was awarded a research grant for migratory birds, and the Kodiak Lab is conducting oyster research.
Six businesses received awards this year including Kodiak Kindness, Bell's Flats Little Store, Ocean Plastics Recovery, Island Trails Network, Sutliff's Ace Hardware, and Kodiak Lions Club. Attendees also heard a snapshot from a business survey from the Kodiak Economic Development Corporation.
Since the fishing industry as a whole is facing increased challenges and financial hardship, many are looking at mariculture as an alternative to commercial fishing. The Alaska Fisheries Science Center Kodiak Lab is currently conducting research that could support oyster farming.
Aleutian terns and Emperor geese have faced huge population declines in the last 60 years. But now, the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak is taking over researching the two bird species. It’s the latest research project the Tribe is taking on.