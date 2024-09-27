Weekly Wrap: Sept 27, 2024

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week we hear about a trash pile on fire near Alaska Waste, the Kodiak Maritime Museum given an opportunity to have a physical building, a third crayfish derby to remove the invasive species in the Buskin, the ballot proposition on the upcoming municipal election in Kodiak, the significant Philippine diplomat and consulate staff's visit to the island, and an abrupt shut down to the Central Gulf of Alaska pollock trawl fishery.
Kodiak voters will decide if future city managers will still be required to live within city limits. That’s the focus of a ballot proposition in the upcoming municipal election which is about one week away.
“Since I assumed my post in 2021, I made it a priority to service our Kababayans in Alaska,” said Philippine Consulate General Neil Frank Rivera Ferrer. He and his team helped hundreds swear in for dual citizenship, renew passports, and register for overseas voting.
The National Marine Fisheries Service announced that it was shutting down the rest of the Central Gulf of Alaska pollock season. That’s after reports that the trawler fleet incidentally caught “unprecedented amounts of Chinook salmon” this week.