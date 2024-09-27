© 2024

KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: Sept 27, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published September 27, 2024 at 5:00 PM AKDT

This week we hear about a trash pile on fire near Alaska Waste, the Kodiak Maritime Museum given an opportunity to have a physical building, a third crayfish derby to remove the invasive species in the Buskin, the ballot proposition on the upcoming municipal election in Kodiak, the significant Philippine diplomat and consulate staff's visit to the island, and an abrupt shut down to the Central Gulf of Alaska pollock trawl fishery.

Davis Hovey
