Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Weekly Wrap: August 30, 2024

By Davis Hovey
Published August 30, 2024 at 5:00 PM AKDT

This week we hear about the challenges of housing Kodiak's senior population and one solution to expand Emerald Heights, an update on summer road work within the city, details on a kayaker from Kodiak washing up on a beach of Woody Island, and more about a potential uptick in salmon shark sightings around the island.

