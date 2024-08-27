© 2024

Unresponsive kayaker found near Woody Island, death investigation ongoing

Davis Hovey
Published August 27, 2024
Coast Guard helicopter drops off Kodiak Island Search and Rescue Team member dropped off on beach of Tugidak Island
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard helicopter drops off Kodiak Island Search and Rescue Team member on a beach of a nearby island in the Kodiak Archipelago.

A Kodiak kayaker died Monday, Aug. 26, after his kayak was found partially submerged in the water near Woody Island.

The Coast Guard received a report of an empty blue kayak in the water west of Woody Island, roughly 100 yards offshore, just after 10 a.m. Monday morning. A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Kodiak found an unresponsive man on the beach nearby about an hour later during a search of the area according to Shannon Kearney, a spokesperson for the USCG Base Kodiak.

Alaska State Troopers took the lead on the investigation and later identified the victim as 37-year-old Michael Thomas Motes of Kodiak.

Motes was the only person found near the partially submerged kayak but the original report came from a Good Samaritan in the area. According to the marine weather forecast for Chiniak Bay, south to southwest winds were 20 to 25 knots with seas around 5 to 6 feet during the day Monday.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing and next of kin have been notified.
Davis Hovey
