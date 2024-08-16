© 2024

Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: August 16, 2024

By Brian Venua
Published August 16, 2024 at 1:49 PM AKDT
KMXT

This week we hear about U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski visited Kodiak to speak for the Alaska Municipal League, Kodiak Fire Department responded to an ammonia leak, a Coast Guard death sparked conversations about mental health on base, and we hear what it's like inside the Alutiiq Museum.

Weekly Wrap
