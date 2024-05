On today’s Midday Report with host Brian Venua: Kodiak Electric Association suspects eagles for recent power outages. An avalanche in Chignik caused a loss of power and phone service. The Alaska House passed a wide-ranging, bipartisan education bill. The American Library Association is taking a direct look at Alaska libraries. And Anchorage is getting a $25,000 grant to aid the city’s snow plowing efforts from Domino’s, the chain restaurant known for its pizza.