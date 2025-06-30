Midday Report June 30, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The U.S. Senate is still working on the Republican megabill containing tax cuts and many of President Trump’s priorities. Fires near Denali have spurred evacuations. And the Australian company seeking to develop a large oil discovery on Alaska’s North Slope might be purchased by a consortium based in Abu Dhabi.