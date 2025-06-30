© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 30, 2025 at 1:56 PM AKDT
The Bear Creek Fire north of Healy on June 25
Erick Stahlin/AKCIMT
The Bear Creek Fire north of Healy on June 25


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
The U.S. Senate is still working on the Republican megabill containing tax cuts and many of President Trump’s priorities. Fires near Denali have spurred evacuations. And the Australian company seeking to develop a large oil discovery on Alaska’s North Slope might be purchased by a consortium based in Abu Dhabi.

