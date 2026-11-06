Weekly Wrap: November 11, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, two Kodiak women are set to win races for Alaska House and Senate, a plane crashed killed one person near Kodiak, ADF&G passes a moratorium on increasing pink and chum egg takes for hatcheries, Kodiak City Council may hire a city manager next week, the USDA will offer fuel relief payments to commercial fishermen, the plan to remodel Trident Basin Seaplane Dock chugs along, and pet parents and vets alike struggle to make ends meet in Alaska.
Kodiak’s City Council plans to formally decide who they will hire as the next city manager next week on Nov. 12. The city has been without a permanent manager for more than a year since the last one left after only seven weeks on the job.
Commercial fishermen will be eligible for one-time fuel relief payments alongside farmers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Harvest Fuel Relief program. The department announced earlier this month on Oct. 19 that up to $8 billion will be available.