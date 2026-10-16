Weekly Wrap: October 16, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode of host Katherine Irving, only three of the four new Borough Assembly members were sworn in at a meeting yesterday, a Kodiak corrections officer is convicted of sexual assault, the Tustumena replacement project clears another hurdle, the Kodiak Bears head to the 9-man high school football state championships, and the Commissioner of ADF&G considers a hatchery cap in the first of a 2-part series.