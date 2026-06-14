Weekly Wrap: June 12, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, two new Coast Guard icebreakers will be homeported in Kodiak, KMXT sits down with Ben Daly, the new supervisor for ADF&G's Division of Commercial Fisheries Westward region, Coast Guard Base Kodiak plans the final phase of its member housing expansion, NOAA hydrographic surveys are underway around Kodiak, and Kodiak's waters could be offering gray whales a lifeline in a difficult season.
Coast Guard Base Kodiak is planning to begin the fourth and final phase of its member housing expansion later this year. That’s after roughly $81.8 million to build more than a dozen duplexes, and to replace the water storage tank on Aviation Hill, was awarded to a contractor for the project last month on May 27.