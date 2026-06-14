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KMXT Weekly Wrap

Weekly Wrap: June 12, 2026

By Katherine Irving
Published June 14, 2026 at 2:14 PM AKDT
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On this week's episode with host Katherine Irving, two new Coast Guard icebreakers will be homeported in Kodiak, KMXT sits down with Ben Daly, the new supervisor for ADF&G's Division of Commercial Fisheries Westward region, Coast Guard Base Kodiak plans the final phase of its member housing expansion, NOAA hydrographic surveys are underway around Kodiak, and Kodiak's waters could be offering gray whales a lifeline in a difficult season.

KMXT Weekly Wrap
Katherine Irving
Katherine Irving is a reporter at KMXT. She is excited to call Kodiak home and delve into the stories that make this place special.
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